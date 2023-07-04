JAMB releases official statement banning Anambra pupil, Mmesoma Ejikeme, for three years





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially announced the withdrawal of Anambra pupil, Mmesoma Ejikeme’s result and banned her from writing the examination for three years.

In a statement released on Tuesday, July 4, JAMB spokesman, Benjamin Fabian, said after considering the ‘weighty infraction’ committed by Ms Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma, and in line with its established procedures, the board has withdrawn her 2023 UTME result and also barred her from sitting the Board’s examination for the next three years,.

EJIKEME JOY MMESOME: WE SHALL CONTINUE TO SERVE WITH INTEGRITY – JAMB The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is, hereby, restating its earlier position that the UTME result being paraded by Ejikeme Joy Mmesoma is patently fake. Consequently, the Board would like to reassure Nigerians that its system was neither tampered with nor compromised as the candidate simply falsified a copy of a result slip of a candidate named “Asimiyu…





Source: Linda Ikeji