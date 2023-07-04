Manchester city star players attend Bernardo Silva’s wedding in Portugal (photos)

Manchester City star midfielder, Bernardo Silva tied the knot with his stunning model Ines Tomaz in Portugal on Sunday, July 2 in front of a host of his Champions league , Premier league and FA Cup winning team-mates.

The wedding which had about 250 people in attendance included stars like Ruben Dias Joao Felix, among other star players.

The wedding ceremony and reception was held at a hilltop hotel and winery in the Douro Valley, about an hour and a half’s drive inland from Porto in northern Portugal, on a 120-hectare grape estate.

The bride who is expecting the couple’s first child wore an Oscar de la Renta wedding gown while Silva chose a suit by custom Lisbon-based tailors Rosa & Teixeira. The pair has been together since 2020 and are expecting their first child.
 

More photos below 

Source: Linda Ikeji

