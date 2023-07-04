



A Nigerian lady attempting to set a Guinness World Record for longest massage has collapsed. Joyce Ijeoma was attempting to set a 72-hour record but could only get a 50-hour record. She collapsed during a massage session which was recorded live on social media. Watch the video below View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) The post Nigerian lady attempting to set a Guinness World Record for longest massage collapses (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji