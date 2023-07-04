Nigerian lady attempting to set a Guinness World Record for longest massage collapses (video)

A Nigerian lady attempting to set a Guinness World Record for longest massage has collapsed.  Joyce Ijeoma was attempting to set a 72-hour record but could only get a 50-hour record. She collapsed during a massage session which was recorded live on social media. Watch the video below      View this post on Instagram           A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)

Source: Linda Ikeji



