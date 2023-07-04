Provide Mmesoma’s paper for re-mark





Veteran Entertainer, Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding the 2023 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result of Anambra pupil, Mmesome Ejikeme.

The board accused Ejikeme of forging her result and has banned her for three years. In a statement released today, the board also announced it has withdrawn her result. Mmesoma has since denied the allegation.

Weighing in on the matter, Charly Boy raised doubts over JAMB’s claims, calling for her script to be sent to an external body to be re-marked.