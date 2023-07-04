Running Business with Humanity





In a world where profit often takes precedence, Stanbic IBTC stands out as a shining example of a company that places humanity at the core of its operations.

With a steadfast commitment to addressing a crucial issue like limb loss, the organisation has, over the years, established its flagship Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiative, Together4ALimb, as a beacon of hope for transforming lives.

Losing a limb is a devastating experience that extends far beyond physical loss. For children facing such challenges, access to healthcare, rehabilitation services, and social inclusion are vital for their physical, emotional, and social well-being. With the gift of prosthetic limbs, these children receive a second chance. They can walk, run, and play again, embracing the joys of childhood.

Since its establishment in 2015, the Together4ALimb initiative has provided solace to 55 children aged one and above. Through this transformative program, children who have lost limbs are equipped…