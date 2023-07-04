Sanlam Nigeria Promotes Financial Inclusion with #ProudMoments Campaign





Sanlam Nigeria recently launched the #ProudMoments campaign to herald a fresh approach to deepening financial inclusion and aid the appreciation for Insurance services across businesses and for individuals.

The campaign, with visuals shot in location in Nigeria, centers on the need to protect the things that matter through insurance. It advocates resilience and grit as critical ingredients required to achieve success. The creative delivery highlights a clear theme around celebrating genuine success whether personal, professional or organizational while emphasizing the need to put in place adequate protection for same.

Sanlam Nigeria -made up of Sanlam Life Insurance and its subsidiary, Sanlam General Insurance- is a leading financial service powerhouse dedicated to actively seeking new and advanced mechanisms for safeguarding the hard-work and achievements of its policy holders through innovative insurance solutions, thereby enhancing its customers financial security that in…