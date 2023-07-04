Super Eagles striker, Cyriel Dessers to join Rangers for �4.5m





Rangers are poised to confirm the signing of Super Eagles striker, Cyriel Dessers as their sixth summer arival after the striker underwent a medical.

The Ibrox club have agreed a deal worth around £4.5million to land Dessers from Cremonese, with reports in his native Belgium suggesting the 28-year-old will sign a four-year contract.

The Nigerian international will be announced as a Rangers player in the coming days.

He will become Rangers' sixth signing this summer having previously completed the signings of Jack Butland, Kieran Dowell, Sam Lammers, Dujon Sterling, and Abdallah Sima.

The former Genk forward failed to hit the ground running for Cremonese in the Serie A last season but has a good goal-scoring track record.

He was named the Eredivisie top scorer in the 2019/2020 season while donning the colours of Heracles Almelo and was the top scorer in the UEFA Europa League in the 2021/2022 season while playing on loan with Feyenoord.

