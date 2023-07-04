Ukraine war will be permanent- Russia’s former president Medvedev says





Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president, has warned that Moscow’s confrontation with the West will last decades and that its conflict with Ukraine could become permanent.

Medvedev, has emerged as one of Russia’s most outspoken war hawks since Moscow launched what it called a “special military operation” in Ukraine in 2022.

Now Medvedev, who is the deputy head of the Security Council, has stated that tensions between Russia and the West were “much worse” than during the 1962 Cuban missile crisis when the world teetered on the edge of a nuclear war.

In an article for the government’s Rossiiskaya Gazeta newspaper on Monday, July 3, he said a nuclear war was “quite probable” but was unlikely to have any winners.

He said Russia and the West had sharp differences over Ukraine, the direction humankind should go, and the way the world order was structured.

“One thing that politicians of all stripes do not like to admit: such an Apocalypse is not only possible, but also quite…