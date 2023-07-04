You are just one st!nking b!tch forming what you are not





Actor Yomi Fabiyi has tackled superstar singer, Davido, over alleged multiple pregnancies linked to him.

Fabiyi took a shot at Davido two years after the singer threatened to take action against him on sight following posts he shared, which has been interpreted by many as Yomi being in support of his colleague, Baba Ijesha who is currently in prison for molesting a minor.

The actor in a new Instagram post, said it is disappointing that Davido who has overwhelming influence on teenagers and youths allegedly propositioned ‘’spineless and voiceless young ladies into abortion” as claimed by one of the women accusing him of impregnating her.

He also said that if Davido can arrest someone for negligence over the death of his son, one would expect him to have compassion for every other child.

Yomi Fabiyi further described Davido as a “b!tch” who is pretending to be who he is not.

He wrote;