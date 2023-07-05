Court upholds expulsion of Danjuma Goje from APC





The expulsion of former Governor of Gombe state, Danjuma Goje, from the All Progressives Congress over alleged anti-party activities has been upheld by a federal high court sitting in Abuja.

Goje, who was Governor of the state from 2003 to 2011, had filed a lawsuit challenging his dismissal from the APC by the Kashere Ward Executive Committee of the party.

However Justice Obiora Egwuatu who presided over the case, held that there was no evidence before it to establish that he was denied fair hearing by the party.

Egwuatu also stated that Goje was given ample opportunity to appear before an investigative committee the party constituted to look into allegations that were levelled against him, but he failed to do so.

The court further noted that part of the proof of evidence that was adduced before it, included a newspaper publication, where he was summoned to appear before the committee, with the date and venue for the meeting, clearly stated.

Justice Egwuatu dismissed the…