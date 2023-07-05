Lagos pilgrim d!es in Saudi Arabia





A pilgrim with the Lagos State contingents to the 2023 Hajj, Alhaja Kuburat Sekoni, has died in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The body of the 66 years old woman was found by her roommate when she wanted to use the restroom.

The Lagos State Amir-ul-Hajj and former Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, confirmed the development on Wednesday, July 5.

Elegushi said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been briefed on the “unfortunate incident.”

According to him, the Governor was sad hearing the news.

The former commissioner prayed to Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings, accept her Hajj as an act of Ibadah and admit her in Al-Jannah Firdaus.