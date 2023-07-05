“My heart cannot find the right words”- Nollywood actor Felix Omokhodion writes as he mourns his wife

Nigerian actor, Felix Omokhodion, has taken to social media to mourn his wife who recently passed away.
In a post shared on his Instagram page, the 37-year-old actor poured out his grief over the passing of his wife who he described as his ‘’guardian angel, partner, and everything.”
He wrote;
‘’𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐲 𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐟, 𝐈 𝐛𝐢𝐝 𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐦𝐲 𝗟𝗼𝘃𝗲,𝗠𝘆 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁, 𝗠𝘆 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱, 𝗠𝘆 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗲,𝗠𝘆 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿, 𝗠𝘆 𝗚𝘂𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹, 𝐦𝐲 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐮𝐧𝐟𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝. 𝐘𝐞𝐭, 𝐈 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞…
Source: Linda Ikeji