N55m Mercedes SUV ‘stolen by a customer’ during test-drive in Abuja found in Asaba





A Mercedes Benz GLB 250 worth N55m, which was allegedly stolen by a customer in Abuja has been found in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

Recall that a car dealer, Mohammed Manga, was thrown into confusion after the suspect identified as Henry, allegedly absconded with the car during a test drive.

Manga’s friend, who also deals in cars, had taken the Benz to Henry for a test drive.

Few minutes into the test-drive, Manga’s friend excused himself to withdraw money from a PoS operator.

It was at this point that Henry allegedly disappeared with the vehicle.

Confirming the development via Twitter, the auto dealer said the car was found on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

He also posted a photo of the alleged car thief.