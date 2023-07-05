NEMA lists 14 states that may experience huge flooding soon





The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has listed 14 states and 31 communities that may witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding from July 4 – 8.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, NEMA’s Territorial Coordinator for Lagos Territorial Office, disclosed this in a statement released on Wednesday, July 5.

Relevant stakeholders within the states concerned, have been directed to take precautionary measures to forestall the loss of lives and property. Here’s the list below………………

Plateau: Langtang, Shendam

Kano: Sumaila, Tudun wada

Sokoto: Shagari, Goronyo, Silame

Delta: Okwe

Kaduna: Kachia

Akwa Ibom: Upenekang

Adamawa: Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-belwa, Jimeta, Yola

Katsina: Katsina, Jibia, Kaita, Bindawa

Kebbi: Wara, Yelwa, Gwandu

Zamfara: Shinkafi, Gummi

Borno State: Briyel

Jigawa: Gwaram

Kwara: Jebba

Niger: Mashegu, Kontagora