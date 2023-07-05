NEMA lists 14 states that may experience huge flooding soon

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has listed 14 states and 31 communities that may witness heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding from July 4 – 8.
Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, NEMA’s Territorial Coordinator for Lagos Territorial Office, disclosed this in a statement released on Wednesday, July 5.
Relevant stakeholders within the states concerned, have been directed to take precautionary measures to forestall the loss of lives and property. Here’s the list below………………
Plateau: Langtang, Shendam
Kano: Sumaila, Tudun wada
Sokoto: Shagari, Goronyo, Silame
Delta: Okwe
Kaduna: Kachia
Akwa Ibom: Upenekang
Adamawa: Mubi, Demsa, Song, Mayo-belwa, Jimeta, Yola
Katsina: Katsina, Jibia, Kaita, Bindawa
Kebbi: Wara, Yelwa, Gwandu
Zamfara: Shinkafi, Gummi
Borno State: Briyel
Jigawa: Gwaram
Kwara: Jebba
Niger: Mashegu, Kontagora
Source: Linda Ikeji