Nigerian Dad queries his son who uses a girl’s picture as his phone wallpaper (video)





A video of a Nigerian dad querying his son for having the photo of a girl as his phone wallpaper has made the rounds on social media. The Nigerian dad had stumbled on the phone and found the photo of the girl on the boy’s phone. Irritated by his ‘discovery’, he accosted his son who was still in bed and challenged him, asking him who the girl was.

‘’Is this what I sent you to go and do in school? You didn’t put your mummy’s picture, you put a girl’s picture” he said while threatening never to release the phone to his son again

