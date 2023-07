Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped and killed a lawyer, Barr. Ahmad Muhammad Kwatarkwashi AKA Yado, in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped and killed a lawyer, Barr. Ahmad Muhammad Kwatarkwashi AKA Yado, in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State

It was gathered that the bandits invaded his residence at Kwatarkwashi District, on Tuesday night, July 4, 2023, and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

He was later confirmed to have been killed by the bandits.

Meanwhile, friends and colleagues have taken to Facebook to mourn the father of six.