Suspected herdsmen kill eight in Taraba

A traditional ruler, HRH Kwe Godson Danlami Wasa of Jenuwa Gida Nyifiye, who confirmed the incident to the Nigerian Tribune, stated that the attackers, numbering over 300, on Sunday, July 2, 2023, invaded the community located close to the Army 93 Ada barracks in Takum.

They killed eight people and set several houses on fire without facing any resistance from security forces.

Chief Danlami explained that the killer herdsmen attacked the Kuteb Community when most villagers had returned from their farms.

“The attackers numbered over 300, and our local vigilantes were unable to repel them due to the types of weapons they were using. This community is less than 2km away from the 93 Army Ada barracks in Takum, but the soldiers did not intervene in the situation,” he explained.

“Some of the victims were burnt beyond recognition….