Swedish police handed three applications made to burn religious texts including Bible and Torah outside�Israeli�embassy





Three new applications to burn religious books have been handed to police in Sweden amid the ongoing row over the country’s freedom of speech laws risks among religious groups.

The applications come after the burning of a Koran late last month sparked massive outrage across the Muslim world, and even prompted a UN meeting.

One of the three new applications would involve the burning of the Islamic holy text outside a mosque in Stockholm.

The organiser, a woman in her 50s, has said in her application she wants to be given permission to carry out the protest ‘as soon as possible.’

Another application concerns the burning of the Torah and the Bible outside Stockholm’s Israeli embassy, with the organiser requesting July 15 as the date.

The 30-year-old behind the application has written in his request that it is in response to last week’s Koran burning, and called it ‘a symbolic gathering for the sake of freedom of expression’.

The third application to burn ‘religious texts’ on…