Trending video of interim President of Guinea, Mamady Doumbouya, taking a walk with his sons while being guided by heavily armed military men (video)





A video of the Interim President of Guinea, Mamady Doumbouya, taking a walk with his sons while being guided by heavily armed military men, has gone viral.

A military officer l, Doumbouya has been serving as the interim president of Guinea since 1 October 2021. He led a coup d’état on 5 September 2021, that overthrew the previous president, Alpha Condé. He is a member of the Guinean Special Forces Group and a former French legionnaire.

Doumbouya was filmed taking a walk with his sons on an untarred road while being guarded by the heavily armed military men.

Watch the trending video here