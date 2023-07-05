Woman who went missing a week ago found d3ad in Pit Latrine inside catholic church building





A young woman’s d3ad body has been found in a latrine inside a Catholic church in Kenya, but the details surrounding her death remain unclear.

Josephine Karimi, a 24 year old woman who had recently started working as a secretary for a Catholic Church association in Kenya, mysteriously went missing on June 28.

After a thorough investigation involving the police her body was found on Monday, July 3 in a pit latrine on the church premises.

The 24-year-old had just worked for seven days at the St. Mary’s Catholic Women Association (CWA) Centre in Kiaragana, Embu County when she was discovered brutally murdered and her body dumped there five days later.

Her family, as well as the entire Kivwe village in Kenya where she was raised, are currently in mourning according to several Kenyan publications.

The family tried to contact Karimi, on Thursday last week after she did not arrive home on Wednesday, June 28, but her mobile phone had been turned off.

Moments later, they received…