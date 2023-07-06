Actor Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner ordered to vacate his $145M mansion by the end of the month





Christine Baumgartner, the estranged wife of Kevin Costner, has been ordered to leave the home they formerly shared amid their ongoing divorce.

The 49-year-old handbag designer was given until the end of the month to vacate the $145 million mansion that she and the 68-year-old actor and director had previously shared.

The latest development comes after Baumgartner had agreed to leave the family home, but only on her own terms.

She had previously said in court filings that she would leave the estate on August 31, following the results of a court date originally scheduled for July 12.

In the documents, Baumgartner agreed to vacate the premises at the end of August as long as Costner complied ‘with whatever support and fee orders that the court makes on July 12.’

It’s unclear if that hearing is still on the calendar.

TMZ, which reported the development, noted that the ruling may indicate that the judge plans to agree with Costner’s legal team that the couple’s prenuptial…