Former Kano Governor, Ganduje’s dollar bribery video is real and not doctored – Forensic Analysis





The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has said that a forensic analysis carried out has confirmed that the 2017 viral video that captured a former Governor of the state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, allegedly receiving bundles of dollar notes from a contractor and stuffing the money inside his flowing dress known as ‘babanriga’ was not doctored.

While the former governor debunked the content of the videos, the Kano State House of Assembly subsequently set up a committee to investigate the allegations but the committee is yet to submit its findings, however, a new assembly was reportedly inaugurated on Tuesday July 4.

DailyTrust reports that the Chairman of the agency, Barrister Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, confirmed the authenticity of the video while speaking at “A One Day Public Dialogue on Anti-Corruption Crusade in Kano”, on Wednesday, July 5. He said since the release of the footages, people have been challenging him to prove the innocence…