IGP disbands police team for running over handcuffed man in Edo



The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has disbanded the Technical Police Team that ran a vehicle over a man in handcuffs in Edo State.

The incident which was caught on camera occurred in Ekpoma area the state last Thursday, June 29, 2023.

In the video, the handcuffed middle-aged man is seen lying on a road while a police vehicle ran over him.

A statement on Thursday, July 6, by the Force Public Relations, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the operatives involved in the misconduct are facing disciplinary charges and administrative procedures.

“In a bold move to address the unprofessional conduct of some Police Officers attached to the Edo State Police Command who were responsible for running over a citizen at Ekpoma, the Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has taken the decisive action of disbanding the team forthwith. This step aims to regularize and standardize police operations in the axis; and…