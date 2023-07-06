I’ll beg JAMB if Mmesoma Ejikeme comes clean on her result – Former Minister, Osita Chidoka, who owns center where Mmesoma wrote her JAMB exam speaks





A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has appealed to Anambra state pupil, Mmesoma Ejikeme, whose JAMB result was withdrawn, to ‘’come clean” with the source of her result so he can beg the board to show some leniecy towards her.

In a statement released on Wednesday July 5, Chidoka, who is also the owner of the Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Centre where Mmesoma sat for her examination, said he will beg the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for leniency, if she explains how she got the result she was parading. He pointed out that the result Mmesoma was parading had the initial name on his center which has since been changed.

“Miss Nmesoma Ejikeme took her 2023 JAMB at my foundation’s Computer-Based Testing (CBT) Center at Obosi. I got some calls from worried friends about Nmesoma’s result, which had Thomas Chidoka Center as her examination center. I allayed their worries that the result issue had nothing to do with the examination center. I observed two…





Source: Linda Ikeji