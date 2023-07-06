Justice Aboki confirmed as first Female Chief Judge of Kano





Justice Dije Aboki has been confirmed Kano state house of assembly as the substantive Chief Judge of the North-West state.

The lawmakers confirmed her appointment on Thursday, July 6, after the Speaker, Ismail Falgore read a letter forwarded by Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf during Thursday’s plenary.

Kano State House of Assembly also confirmed three more commissioner-nominees sent to the Assembly by Gov. Kabir-Yusuf. The nominees screened were Ibrahim Fagge, Ibrahim Namadi and Amina Abdullahi-Sani.