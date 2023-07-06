Kwara govt reverses directive reducing workdays to three





The Kwara state government has reversed its directive issued on June 5, reducing working days from five days to three days for civil servants in the state over the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

As part of measures to cushion the effect of the economic hardship many Nigerians were thrown into following the removal of fuel subsidy, the state government in a letter released from the office of the state’s Head of Service, Mrs Susan Oluwole, had reduced the work days from five to three.

However, in a recent letter to the Heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in the state on June 26, the Head of Service reversed the directive to five days, to allow the federal government and the organized labour work out modalities on more efficient interventions to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal. The letter, signed by Mr. Okedare Adeyinka for the Head of Service, said that the intervention will be unveiled very soon.

The statement in part…