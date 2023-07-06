Nigerian man remembers his friend who died in an accident moments after calling his children and asking them to always obey their mum





A Nigerian man has taken to social media to remember his friend who died in an accident moments after calling his children and asking them to always obey their mum.

The man with the Twitter handle @HiluxDriver, said he and his deceased friend were travelling and while driving, his friend called his children and advised them on the importance of obeying their mother.

The Twitter user said after the call, his friend who was driving got involved in the accident and died on the spot.

Posting photos from the accident scene, he wrote;