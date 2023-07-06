OceanGate suspends all exploration and commercial operations after deadly Titan sub implosion





OceanGate, the company that owned and operated the submersible that imploded with five people on board, has suspended all exploration and commercial operations.

The company made the announcement Thursday, July 6 in a banner on its website. No further details were provided.

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was among the five people killed when the Titan sub imploded en route to the wreckage of the Titanic wreckage in June.

The Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation, along with authorities from Canada, France and the United Kingdom, are looking into what caused the deadly implosion. Investigators will look into possible “misconduct, incompetence, negligence, unskillfulness or willful violation of law” by OceanGate, the company that operated the Titan, or by the Coast Guard itself, the service branch previously said.

The deadly implosion brought new scrutiny to OceanGate and Rush. In a resurfaced clip from 2021, Rush told vlogger Alan Estrada that he’d “broken some rules” to…