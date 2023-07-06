Police dismiss trigger-happy cop who k*lled young man in Lagos



The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed one Inspector Kabiru Odeyemi, who killed a generator technician, Bakare Idris, in the state.

Idris was shot dead by the inspector attached to Alausa Police Division in May 2023.

It was gathered that the deceased was returning home from an outing when the incident occurred in Oregun area of the state.

Idris was laid to rest last Wednesday in Ifo area of Ogun State after an autopsy was carried out on him.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the dismissal of the inspector in a tweet on Wednesday night, July 5, said the development will pave the way for his arraignment.

“The recommendation for dismissal of Inspector Kabiru Odeyemi was today approved,” the PPRO stated.

“This paves way for his arraignment which will take place on Friday, July 7, 2023. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, assures Lagosians of his unwavering determination to police the state within the…