



Twitter is threatening legal action against Meta over its new text-based platform, accusing the social media giant of poaching former employees to create a copycat application. On Wednesday, July 5, Instagram parent company Meta introduced Threads, a text-based companion to Instagram that resembles Twitter and other text-based social platforms.On Thursday, Zuckerberg announced that Threads had already signed up 30 million users in its first day, vastly dwarfing competitors. Now, a lawyer for Twitter, Alex Spiro, has sent a letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg accusing the company of engaging in systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitters trade secrets and other intellectual property. Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information, Spiro wrote in a letter obtained exclusively by Semafor. Twitter reserves all rights,…







Source: Linda Ikeji