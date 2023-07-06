Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of planning to attack Europe’s biggest nuclear plant





Ukraine and Russia on Wednesday, July 5 accused each other on Wednesday July 5, of planning to attack the world’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia region of Ukraine

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been on knife’s edge since Moscow’s forces took control of it early in the war. Ever since then, Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for shelling the facility and accused each other of nuclear terrorism.

Regular power outages resulting from shelling made it impossible to operate the plant safely, leading to the shitting down of its six reactors .

Over the last year, the U.N.’s atomic watchdog repeatedly expressed alarm over the possibility of a radiation catastrophe like the one at Chernobyl after a reactor exploded in 1986.

Ukraine has alleged more recently that Moscow might try to cause a deliberate leak in an attempt to derail Kyiv’s ongoing counteroffensive in the surrounding Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian authorities accused Russia of blowing up a dam in southern…