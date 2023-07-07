62-year-old retired civil servant hacked to de*th in Ogun





Unknown assailants have killed a 62-year-old retired civil servant, Adetunji Ajayi, in his house in Imasayi community, Yewa-North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The physically challenged man was macheted to death on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, by the assailants who allegedly broke into his house after his family members had departed for work.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed this incident in a statement on Thursday, July 6, said the septuagenarian was macheted to death around 3:pm on Wednesday, adding that family members met his lifeless body in the pool of his blood upon their return.

“The command received the report of the machete to death of one Adetunji Ayaji, 62 years where unknown assailants gained entrance into the home of the deceased and murdered him,” the PPRO stated.

“The unfortunate incident happened yesterday (Wednesday) at about 1500hrs after the family members of the deceased went about their various daily…