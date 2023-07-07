Brazil president Lula da Silva criticises Ancelotti appointment as the new Brazil�football�coach





Brazilian President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has criticized the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the new Brazil football coach.

Italian Ancelotti, who has won the Champions League a record four times as a coach, will take charge prior to the Copa America in the United States next June after honouring the final year of his contract with Real Madrid.

“I admire Ancelotti, but he has never been Italy’s national coach,” Lula told TV station SBT on Thursday.

“Why does he not resolve Italy’s problem, who did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup?” added the 77-year-old.

In the interim, Fluminense coach Fernando Diniz will be in charge of Brazil for their opening 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“I am a fan of Diniz,” said Lula. “He has the personality, the creativity and it is he who commands the dressing room.”

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) opted for 64-year-old Ancelotti, who is one of the most successful coaches in European football history. They believe…