Italy’s ex-prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi leaves €100 million to his 33-year-old girlfriend and €30m to his friend in his will





Italy’s former prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi has left €100million to a 33-year-old girlfriend and control of the family holding company, Fininvest, to his two eldest children.

The billionaire, who was one of Italy’s richest men died on 12 June from leukaemia at the age of 86.

The three-time Italian prime minister whose empire is estimated to be worth more than €6bn, also left €100m to his brother, Paolo, and €30m to Marcello Dell’Utri, a former senator with his Forza Italia party who served jail time for association with the mafia.

Marina and Pier Silvio – his children with his first wife, Carla Elvira Dall’Oglio – will hold a combined stake of 53% in Fininvest, according to details of the will which was unsealed on Wednesday night and first reported by Ansa, an Italian news agency.

Fascina, 33, a Forza Italia deputy, began a relationship with Berlusconi in 2020. The pair held a “symbolic” marriage ceremony in March 2022 and Berlusconi reportedly…