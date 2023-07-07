Police arrest two civilians wearing military uniforms in Kano





The Kano State Police Command has arrested two men, Abdulaziz Tanimu, and Sulaiman Abdulbaki, for wearing military uniforms and constituting nuisance in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, disclosed this during a press conference at the Bompai Police Headquarters on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

“On 31/06/2023 at about 1900hrs, based on credible information received, team of operatives arrested one Abdulaziz Tanimu, ‘m’, of Bachirawa Quarters and Sulaiman Abdulbaki, ’m’, of Garun Mallam LGA, Kano at Sabon Gari Quarters Kano wearing suspected Military Uniforms while constituting Nuisance and Disturbing public peace. The duo confessed that they are fake and only wearing Military uniforms. The case is under investigation,” the CP stated.

Police operatives also arrested a fake soldier at the Sabon Gari area of the state for disturbing public peace.

“On 28/06/2023 at about 2245hrs, distress call was received from a resident of…