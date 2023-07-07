Police gun down 6 suspected kidnappers in Rivers

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have killed six suspected kidnappers during a raid on their hideout at Obelle community in Emohua local government area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Emeka, who disclosed this while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, July 7, 2023, said operatives also arrested six suspected cultists and kidnappers, who have been terrorising the Emohua local government axis of the East-West Road.

The CP stated that operatives of Anti-cultism and Tactical Units stormed the hideout of a gang, led by one Uchechukwu Daniel and on sighting the Police, the hoodlums opened fire.

He further stated that the Police responded and in exchange of gunfire six of the hoodlums were fatally wounded, six arrested while others escaped with bullet wounds in different directions.

The Police Commissioner explained that on June 30, 2023, Police operatives on patrol along King Perekule Junction, GRA, Port Harcourt, intercepted and…