Protesters storm EU office, demand withdrawal of election reports





The European Union (EU) in Abuja was besieged on Thursday, July 6, by a Coalition of Civil Society Organisation and Political Parties for Good Governance (CCSOPPGG), claiming to be a pro-democracy group.

The protesters asked the European Union to withdraw its reports on the 2023 presidential elections immediately as it capable of setting the country on fire.

They held up placards warning the EU not to ignite war in Nigeria through its “biased” report on the victory.

Recall that the EU had in its report, stated that the 2023 election was marred by non-transparency, violence, killing and vote buying. They accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of reneging on some promises made to voters before the election was held.

Addressing officials of the EU, who attended to the protesters, the convener of the group, Lillian Ene Ogbole said;

“How on earth can just less than fifty people from the European Union come to Nigeria to observe an election where you…