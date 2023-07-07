Rivers pastor allegedly defiles and impregnates church member’s 15-year-old daughter, threatens to k*ll her if she tells anyone





The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a pastor for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old girl in the Ndele community, Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The 45-year-old pastor simply identified as Piler Erekwa, was arrested following a complaint made by Amesi ThankGod, an in-law to the teenager.

Mr. ThankGod told newsmen that the victim and her mother were members of the worship center, Gracious Covenant Church.

He said that the girl usually goes to church to pass the time whenever her mother goes to the farm, until they noticed some strange behaviour from her.

“If her mother goes to the farm, the girl normally goes to the church to relax and returns in the evening. Then in the last few days, the girl started vomiting. My wife (her elder sister) took her for a medical examination. The result shows she is pregnant,” he explained.

ThankGod said the cleric had allegedly threatened to kill the teenager if she spill the beans.

He, however, said…