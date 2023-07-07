Singer, Madonna was revived with Narcan to combat septic shock’ after star was found ‘unresponsive’ at home before being rushed to ICU with bacterialÂ infection





Madonna was ‘revived with Narcan drug’ after being found unresponsive at home last month before she was rushed to ICU with a bacterial infection. The pop icon, 64, was given an injection of the drug – commonly used to reverse suspected drug overdoses – to combat acute septic shock before she was rushed to hospital, reports Radar Online. The singer has been mostly bedridden as she remains ‘weak and very tired’ following the ordeal. These chemicals damage the body’s own tissues and organs and can lead to shock, organ failure, and death. Organ failure and death are more likely if sepsis is not recognized early and treated immediately. The Vogue singer’s health crisis came ahead of her postponement of The Celebration Tour, an 84-date trek which was slated to kick off July 15 in Vancouver at the Rogers Arena. Last week, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary said that ‘at this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.’ Madonna had dealt with a fever for a month,…







Source: Linda Ikeji