Trespasser arrested outside Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home





A woman has been nabbed for allegedly trespassing on Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island property.

TMZ reported that Westerly Police Department Chief Paul Gingerella said cops were dispatched to the singer’s estate on Monday afternoon following report of a trespasser. When officers arrived, they arrested a woman who they say had previously been warned to stay off Taylor’s property.

Photos showing the suspect being handcuffed outside the front gate to Taylor’s home near three “NO TRESPASSING” signs were obtained by the publication.

The woman has been identified as 54-year-old Kimberly Meyer and she was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing. She was released from custody, but she’s due back in court July 14.

There have been a few arrests outside Taylor’s place over the years, including a man in 2019 who was allegedly carrying a bat, gloves, lock picks and a crowbar.