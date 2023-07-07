Troops k*ll four bandits, rescue 24 kidnapped victims in Zamfara

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have rescued 24 kidnapped victims and eliminated four bandits in Zamfara State.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, July 7, 2023, said troops rescued the victims, including a child, after a fierce gun battle with the bandits.

“Troops of 223 Battalion, operating under Sector 1 of Joint Task Force, North West Operations Hadarin Daji have in a rescue operation conducted in the early hours of today 7 July 2023 rescued 24 kidnap victims, including a child, after a shootout with notorious bandits at Kabugu Lamba; an abandoned village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara state, North West Nigeria,” the statement read.

“The gallant troops led by the Commanding Officer of the Battalion, stalked and swooped on the bandits, annihilating 4 of them in a ferocious fire fight that ensued.

“The victims, including a minor, 9 females and 14 males have been extricated and…