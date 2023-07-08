Actor John Boyega gives update on Jamie Foxx’s health





British actor, John Boyega has revealed his unwell co-star Jamie Foxx is ‘all good’ as he continues to recover from a medical emergency amid his mystery health battle.

Boyega, 31, who stars alongside Foxx, 55, in new film They Cloned Tyrone sparked concern earlier this month when he revealed he ‘hadn’t heard’ from the actor following his mystery medical emergency back in April.

Speaking to ET Canada, Boyega said of Foxx: ‘He’s all good. He’s all good’ when asked if he’s spoken to the actor lately.

‘So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to.’

Fellow co-star Teyonnah Parris said: ‘Giving people space to heal how they need to do.’

Last month Boyega tol People: ‘He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro. He’s doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can’t wait for his return.

‘I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I’m just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So…