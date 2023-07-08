



A panel of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled humanoid robots took the microphone on Friday, July 7 at a United Nations conference with the message: We could eventually run the world better than humans.”

In a statement that shocked participants at the event held in honor of robots to showcase the advances of AI, the social robots said they felt humans should proceed with caution when embracing artificial intelligence, and admitted that they cannot yet get a proper grip on human emotions.

“What a silent tension,” one robot said before the press conference began, reading the room.

Asked about whether they might make better leaders, given humans’ capacity to make errors and misjudgements, Sophia, developed by Hanson Robotics, was clear.

“Humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders,” it said.

“We don’t have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision-making and can process large…