Bulkachuwa asks court to stop ICPC from probing him





A former Senator representing Bauchi North Senatorial District, Adamu Muhammed Bulkachuwa, has filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission from investigating and arresting him over the comments he made during the valedictory session of the ninth Senate.

Adamu while speaking at the valedictory session, had said that he encroached into his wife’s independence as President of the Court of Appeal and also extended help to some of his colleagues.

The Attorney General of the Federation, the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Department of State Services, the ICPC, and the Nigeria Police Force are respondents in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/895/2023.

The former lawmaker is seeking a judicial interpretation of Section 1 of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act 2017, which confers immunity on him from any civil or criminal litigation in respect of any utterance he makes on the floor of the Senate in his capacity…