Court bars Kano anti-corruption agency, police and others from arresting Ganduje





An interim order has been issued by a federal high court in Kano state, restraining the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) and the police from arresting former Governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The PCACC had invited Ganduje for questioning next week after initiating moves to prosecute him over a video of him allegedly receiving bundles of dollars from contractors, which he stuffed into his “babanriga”, a traditional outfit. Daily Nigerian had also reported that the former Governor requested $5 million as bribe from the contractors who recorded the video.

However, after approaching the federal high court on Friday, July 7, Justice A.M Liman issued an interim order that would remain in effect pending the hearing and determination of his substantive motion.

Other parties restrained from taking action against Ganduje are the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kano commissioner of police, the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria…