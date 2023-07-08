Court remands suspected k*llers of naval officer in Ondo

An Ondo State Chief Magistrate Court, sitting in Akure, has ordered the remand of two of out three suspects who allegedly killed a naval officer, Samson Akingbagbohun.

The defendants, Ayomide Sambo Ayomide and Johnson Adeleke, both 20, were arrested alongside Francis Shagari, 17, for allegedly killing the officer in Ido Ani in the Ose Local Government Area of the state, following an argument.

They were thereafter arraigned before the court on two count-charge bothering of conspiracy and murder.

According to the prosecution, the offences contravened Sections 319, 316, 342, the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of the Ondo State Nigeria 2006.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges but their pleas were not taken by the court.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Nelson Akintimehin, informed the court that the defendants and others at large, committed the offences on June 26, 2023, at about 7:40 pm at Idoani in the Ondo State Magisterial District.

He urged the court…