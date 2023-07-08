Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili reacts to Anambra Panel confirming that Mmesoma Ejikeme manipulated her UTME result and has confessed to it





Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has reacted to findings by a panel formed by the Anambra State Government, confirming that Mmesoma Ejikeme manipulated her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result, where she actually scored 249 as against 362 she was parading.



In an eight-page report released on Friday, July 7, the state’s panel of inquiry, said Mmesoma had sent a request to JAMB with a different registration number showing a UTME result of an aggregate score of 362, with Eng: 98, Phy: 89, Bio: 94, and Che: 81 which differed substantially from the standard JAMB format where she got an appropriate rebuttal stating her real score of 249.

The panel also stated that Mmesoma “admitted that she manipulated the fake results herself, using her phone”

It recommended that Mmesoma immediately tender an unreserved written apology to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, the school (Anglican Girls’ Secondary School, Uruagu Nnewi), and the state government….