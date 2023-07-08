Human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu visits Mmesoma Ejikeme after the 19-year-old reached out stating that she was su!cidal (video)





Human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu paid a visit to Mmesoma Ejikeme, after the 19-year-old reached out to him stating that she was su!cidal.

Recall that a Panel put together by the Anambra State Government confirmed that Mmesoma manipulated her UTME result from 249 to 362. Read here

According to the panel, “Mmesoma admitted that she manipulated the fake results herself, using her phone.”

Following the reports, Mmesoma said the backlash she received, made her suicidal. She reached out to Harrison, who then travelled to Nnewi in Anambra, to pay her a visit.

Harrison asked Nigerians to forgive Mmesoma. See his post and a video of his visit to Mmesoma below…