I do not think there’s any death as intense and painful as losing a child

May Yul Edochie has shared her first Instagram post since she and her estranged husband, Yul Edochie lost their second child, Kambilichukwu.

 

May who shared a photo of her and her three other children, noted that there’s no death as intense and painful as losing a child. The businesswoman stated that Kambilichukwu will always remain her second child as she thanked her family, friends and loved ones for their support while still in grief. 

 

She wrote; 

 

Words are not enough to express our gratitude to you all. In all of these ordeals, we believe that this immeasurable loss is heaven’s gain.

“When you loose a husband, you are called a widow…..
You loose a wife, a widower….
You loose a father, fatherless….
You loose a mother, motherless…
You loose both parents, an orphan…
You loose a sibling, “forgotten mourner”….
Other than vilomah which means “against a natural oder”, I cannot find an English word for loosing a child. I do not think there’s any death as intense…



Source: Linda Ikeji

