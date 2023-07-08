I do not think there’s any death as intense and painful as losing a child





May Yul Edochie has shared her first Instagram post since she and her estranged husband, Yul Edochie lost their second child, Kambilichukwu.

May who shared a photo of her and her three other children, noted that there’s no death as intense and painful as losing a child. The businesswoman stated that Kambilichukwu will always remain her second child as she thanked her family, friends and loved ones for their support while still in grief.

She wrote;

“Words are not enough to express our gratitude to you all. In all of these ordeals, we believe that this immeasurable loss is heaven’s gain.

“When you loose a husband, you are called a widow…..

You loose a wife, a widower….

You loose a father, fatherless….

You loose a mother, motherless…

You loose both parents, an orphan…

You loose a sibling, “forgotten mourner”….

Other than vilomah which means “against a natural oder”, I cannot find an English word for loosing a child. I do not think there’s any death as intense…