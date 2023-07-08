If the girl is from Plateau or Niger, it wouldn’t have been as hot as this- Shehu Sani shares his thoughts on the backlash Mmesoma Ejikeme has received

Senator Shehu Sani has said that if Anambra student, Mmesoma Ejikeme, was from Plateau or Niger state, the case of forgery she has been found guilty of committing, would not be as hot as it is now.
Mmesoma has received backlash from several Nigerians after she admitted to have forged her 2023 JAMB result.
Reacting to this incident via his Twitter handle, Sani wrote;
”The Girl forged UTME result.The commentaries for and against her are more of the fall out of the 2023 election than just forgery.For most people talking,their tongues are about the forgery but their hearts are politics.The Girl committed an offence at a time when people are looking for a reason to keep the flames of verbal war alight.The Girl flew a helicopter in between the Border of Ukraine and Russia.
If the Girl is from Plateau or Niger,it wouldn’t have been as hot as this.
Source: Linda Ikeji